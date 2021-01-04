By Agnes Makhandia





Kenyan National men's hockey team players during a past training session at City Park Stadium. File | Nation Media Group



The eagerly awaited North-East Africa region qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations set for later this year have been rescheduled to March 1-7 at the Sikh Union Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.





African Hockey Federation(AfHF) was forced to make a raft of changes to the 2020 calendar of events due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The North East region qualifiers was initially programmed for January 18-24, but Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) last year asked the African body to consider postponing the event due to time constraints.



The development was occasioned after the Sports Ministry gave the Union the green-light to resume activities including national teams assignments and Premier League matches.



A statement sent to National Federations read,"Throughout 2020, the AfHF has been engaged in many online meetings with the international Hockey Federation (FIH) and other continental Federations to brainstorm ideas and coordinate efforts to formulate the way forward amidst such unprecedented of uncertainty.



"In addition, several online Executive Board meetings took place resulting in the following resolutions. Due to Covid-19 related restrictions in Kenya not making it possible for the competition to take place during January 2021 as scheduled this tournament has been postponed to the period of March 1-7."



KHU Deputy match and fixture secretary, Moses Majiwa, observed that with the new dates will give national teams enough time to gel, considering they are currently training in small groups.



The men's team will face Burundi, Libya, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Seychelles with top two nations proceeding to the Africa Cup of Nations.



While the ladies will battle favourites Egypt, Burundi, Libya, Seychelles, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda for the two slots.



At the same time, AfHF has cancelled the North-West Africa qualifiers that was rescheduled for February 15-24 in Ghana.



Nigeria was the only country that confirmed participation with, Algeria, Burkina Faso,Cameroon, Sierra Leone and Togo all pulling out of the event.



With that, AfHF has considered Ghana and Nigeria as qualified teams for the upcoming Cup of Nations.



The Central-South Africa qualifiers set for February 19-27 in Harare, Zimbabwe will proceed with Namibia, Zambia and the hosts having confirmed participation.



Malawi, Botswana, Mauritius and Swaziland are yet to confirm participation.



Daily Nation