



World Master Hockey (WMH) is recognized by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) as having responsibility for organizing and developing Masters Hockey Events across the globe. WMH is implementing modern managerial and IT approaches in all its operational activities and requires at least two more Board Members to help the Executive Board deliver WMH strategies.





Interested individuals who match the criteria below are invited to submit their online application. The link for the application form can be found by clicking on Executive Board Application Form. Once completed, the submit button will automatically return the form to Sue Briggs, WMH Secretary. For data protection purposes, if you don’t already have a Google account WMH advises you to set one up before submitting the form.



It is recommended that applicants seek approval from their National Association. Prior to completion of the application process, please contact U.S. Masters Committee Chairs, Pam Stuper (women) at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and Warren Prestwich (men) at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



All applicants will be notified of receipt of applications. Successful candidates will be interviewed in early February 2021 and are subject to approval by U.S. Masters Committee representatives. A successful candidate should be a current USA Field Hockey Member, and be in good standing with a current SafeSport and Background Screening.



WMH must receive applications by January 31, 2021. Please note that WMH aims for a gender and geographic balance wherever possible.



Essential Criteria - You must be able to:

demonstrate commitment to WMH and Masters Hockey in general.

provide proof of successful team leadership in business and/or national and regional sports organizations.

demonstrate you are a strategic thinker with experience in future orientated strategy implementation, stakeholder management, planning and risk management.

commit to actively participating and contributing to WMH Executive Board meetings (which may take place during unsocial hours) and completing delegated tasks by agreed dates.

demonstrate good written and spoken English.

apply good interpersonal skills and positively influence others in meetings and in negotiations.

access reliable Internet connections and demonstrate sufficient IT skills to take part in regular online meetings, use email systems effectively and edit/produce documentation and communications.

work collaboratively with a global team of diverse and talented individuals for the common purpose of achieving WMH strategic aims and objectives.

demonstrate good business acumen, the ability to understand and quickly identify key issues and possible solutions.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in working with diverse groups of ethnic cultural gender identity religious or national variations.

Established network of hockey contacts nationally internationally.

Personal Quality Requirements:

Integrity & Honesty - acting ethically, putting the best interests of WMH and its members before personal, national and continental needs, and identifying when a conflict of interest exists.

Curiosity & Courage - be prepared to ask difficult questions and challenge the thinking of others where necessary.

USFHA media release