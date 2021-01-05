By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Arch rivals India and Pakistan have played 175 international matches till now. India has won 62 and Pakistan has won 82 and 31 matches were drawn. Here are details of top 10 wins of India against Pakistan.

Date Venue Tournament Match Score Dec 6,1956 Melbourne Olympics Final 1-0 Oct 23,1964 Tokyo Olympics Final 1-0 Mar 15,1975 Kuala Lumpur World Cup Final 2-1 Dec 19,1966 Bangkok Asian Games Final 1-0 Sep 28,2003 Kuala Lumpur Asia Cup Final 4-2 Dec 26,1995 Chennai South Asian Games Final 5-2 Jun 12,1982 Amsterdam Champions Trophy League 5-4 Aug 22,2003 Amsterdam Champions Trophy League 7-4 Oct 10,2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games Pool 7-4 Jun 18,2017 London Hockey World League Pool 7-1

The first match is the Melbourne Olympics final played on 6 December 1956, in which India defeated Pakistan 1-0. The winner was scored on the fast and precise push of Udham Singh on a penalty corner, Randhir Singh Gentle's magical hit helped the ball into the goal. Pakistani defenders were amazed with the accuracy. This was the first international match between India and Pakistan. With this victory, India won the sixth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

The second match is the Tokyo Olympics final on 23 October 1964.India defeated Pakistan 1-0 and won seventh Olympic hockey gold medal. In the 40th minute of the match the ball was rolling in goal on Prithipal Singh's punishing hit on the penalty corner that India got. But Pakistani defender Munir Dar stopped the ball with his foot and India got a penalty stroke. Mohinder Lal won the gold medal for India by sending the ball in the goal above Hamid's head from a dreaded spot of 8 yards in D.

The third match is the final match of the World Cup hockey played on 15 March 1975 at

Merdeka Stadium KualaLumpur. Pakistan's Zahid scored in the 17th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

Surjit Singh of India equalised in the 44th minute by converting the penalty corner. In the 51st minute with the help of acrobatic moves of VJ Philips and Ashok Kumar the ball crossed the goal line from Ashok's stick and spun back. Malaysian umpire Vijaynathan declared it a legitimate goal and India won 2-1.Pakistani’s pointed out that they lost the match due to a Hindu umpire.

The fourth match is the final of the Asian Games hockey played in Bangkok on 19 December 1966.At the start of the match Pakistani defender hit a stick on the leg of Balbir Singh (Railways). The injured Balbir Singh(Raliway) had to leave the ground. Indian team played with 10 players.

However Balbir Singh of Services who played successfully both in defense and attack, succeed in the drawing the match in the prescribed 70 minutes. In last few minute of extra time remaining, BalbirSingh (Railways) re-entered the ground. From a long through pass, Balbir Singh (Railways) got the ball and entered deep in the D. From there at zero angle, he scored the gold medal goal.

The fifth match is the final of the Asia Cup hockey played on 28 September 2003 at the Bukit Jalil Stadium Kuala Lumpur. By the 17th minutes of game, the two teams converted into two penalty corners goal to tie the match 2-2.For India Kanwalpreet Singh and Gagan Ajit Singh scored while Sohail Abbas netted for Pakistan. Two minutes before the end of the match, Ignace Tirkey moved in the rhythm of dancing with ball and scored a superb field goal. Before hooter Prabhjot Singh also scored another goal. India won by 4-2. It was first ever Asia Cup title for India under captaincy of Dhanraj Pillay.

The sixth match is the final of the South Asian Games played on 26 December 1995 at the Mayor

Radhakrishnan Stadium Chennai. World Cup (1994) and Champions Trophy (1994) champions Pakistan captain Shahbaz Ahmad spoke in bluster that what to take less than gold medal.

But Indian enthusiasts play out played Pakistanis and won 5-2. Dhanraj Pillay struck a hat trick; while Mukesh Kumar scored two goals. Kamran Ashraff and Tahir Zaman were the Pakistani scorers.

The seventh match is the league match played in the Amsterdam Champions Trophy on 12 June 1982. Till 16th minutes World Cup winner Pakistan took a 3-0 lead with goals from Saeed Khan,

Qasim Zia and Hasan Sardar. Indian full back Rajinder Singh Senior then equalized through penalty corners goal hat trick scored by him. Hasan Sardar put Pakistan ahead in the 53rd minute. Gurmail Singh and captain Surinder Singh Sodhi scored the goal and won the match by 5-4. It was first ever bronze medal in elite tourney Champions Trophy.

The eighth match is an India-Pakistan league match played in the Champions Trophy at Wagner Stadium, Amstelveen, Amsterdam on August 22, 2003. Trailing 2-4 in the 42nd minutes, the

Indian team returned unprecedentedly scoring 5 goals in 15 minutes to win 7-4. For India Jugraj Singh (24, 35), Deepak Thakur(50,65),Gagan Ajit Singh(60,62) and Prabhjot Singh(54) scored the goals. Rehan Butt (18),Mohd.Nadeem(20),Mudassar Ali(28) and Sohail Abbas(42) netted for Pakistan.

The ninth match is a pool match of Commonwealth Games Hockey played on 10 October 2010 at Dhyanchand National Stadium New Delhi. India had a 4-0 lead at the 20th minutes from a brilliant game. India eventually won 7-4. Sandeep Singh and Shivendra Singh scored a brace each. SarvanjitSingh,Dharamvir Singh and Danish Mujtaba scored one each. Rijwan,Irfan,Imran and Shakeel Abbassi were the Pakistani scorers.

The tenth match is the pool match of Hockey World League played in London on 18 June 2017.

India won the match 7-1. It is the India's biggest win over Pakistan. HarmanpreetSingh,Akshdeep Singh and Talwinder Singh scored two goals each. Pradeep Mor netted one. Umar Bhutta was the only Pakistani scorer with one goal.

Fieldhockey.com