

Gregg Clark



New Delhi: Former Junior India national coach Gregg Clark returns to India as the new Analytical Coach of the Indian Men’s national team. He tenure will be till the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympic Games, announces Hockey India. The former South African chief coach was till recently the Canadian men’s Assistant Coach (2017-2020).





Clark’s profile is impressive. In his 11-year long career, he has collected 250 international caps, with two World Cups (’94 – Sydney & ’02 – Kuala Lumpur), two Commonwealth Games (’98 – Kuala Lumpur & ’02 – Manchester) and two Olympic Games (’96 – Atlanta & ’04 – Athens).



Gregg Clark comes to India with over 13 years of Coaching experience. His first big assignment was Head Coach of the South African National team (2007 to 2013). His top assignments included the Olympic Games in Beijing and London, FIH World Cup 2010 and Commonwealth Games 2010 in New Delhi. Clark also coached the Indian Junior men’s team (2013-2014), took them to Sultan of Johor Cup title, besides coaching them at the 2013 FIH Junior World Cup in New Delhi.



Welcoming Clark to the Indian Team, Chief Coach Graham Reid said, “I am looking forward to welcoming Gregg Clark as a new member of our coaching staff. He brings with him a swath of experience including 250 caps for South Africa, 4 Olympic Games (2 as a player and 2 as a Coach), 4 World Cups (2 as player and 2 as Coach), 3 CWG (2 as player and 1 as coach) and countless FIH tournaments. Having been Head Coach of South Africa for 6 years and more recently Assistant Coach with Canada, his contemporary knowledge of our Olympic competitions is first class.”



Reid went on to state, “Gregg has also worked with a number of our athletes before, meaning he can hit the ground running. He begins in the New Year. He will be an excellent addition to our team.”



Expressing his eagerness to join the Indian camp, Clark said, “I am really excited to join the Indian men’s team. Having worked with Hockey India earlier, I understand the setup and their professionalism. Most of the players I coached in the Junior team back in 2013 are now in the Senior group and have come of age as players. It has been very exciting to watch this team grow over the past couple of years. They have a lot of potential to do very well in 2021 and for a number of years in the future.”



“Graham has been doing very well with the team. He comes with a wealth of knowledge in the sport and we have chatted quite a lot in the buildup to my appointment. We share the same philosophies in coaching and I look forward to working with Graham and the rest of the support staff,” stated Clark.



Stick2Hockey.com