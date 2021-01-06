



Grassroots hockey in England has once again taken a hit following the government’s announcement of a new national lockdown.





England Hockey confirmed that grassroots and club hockey “must be suspended for the foreseeable future” due to the coronavirus pandemic.



On Tuesday, cabinet minister Michael Gove hinted that the third lockdown might not be eased until March, meaning that the domestic leagues will be under pressure to conclude its seasons.



While elite sports can continue and train grassroots sports for adults and children will not be allowed for the coming weeks.



This means that lockdown 3.0 is more severe than the November lockdown when league matches and school sport were allowed to continue.



England Hockey said that the only exception it was aware of was Flyerz hockey being able to continue due to organised outdoor sport for disabled people given the green light.



The latest government advice states: “Outdoor sports venues, including tennis courts, golf courses and swimming pools, must close. You can continue to exercise alone, with one other person or with your household or support bubble … once per day.”



England Hockey added that it was expecting “more nuances; we’re reviewing guidance.”

The Hockey Pape