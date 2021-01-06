Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Grassroots hockey impacted by third lockdown

Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 10:00 | Hits: 15
View Comments



Grassroots hockey in England has once again taken a hit following the government’s announcement of a new national lockdown.



England Hockey confirmed that grassroots and club hockey “must be suspended for the foreseeable future” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, cabinet minister Michael Gove hinted that the third lockdown might not be eased until March, meaning that the domestic leagues will be under pressure to conclude its seasons.

While elite sports can continue and train grassroots sports for adults and children will not be allowed for the coming weeks.

This means that lockdown 3.0 is more severe than the November lockdown when league matches and school sport were allowed to continue.

England Hockey said that the only exception it was aware of was Flyerz hockey being able to continue due to organised outdoor sport for disabled people given the green light.

The latest government advice states: “Outdoor sports venues, including tennis courts, golf courses and swimming pools, must close. You can continue to exercise alone, with one other person or with your household or support bubble … once per day.”

England Hockey added that it was expecting “more nuances; we’re reviewing guidance.”

SIGN UP for The Hockey Paper’s returning newsletter: Promotions, exclusives and our best coverage

The Hockey Pape

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.