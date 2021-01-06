Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Rabiatul to make Young Tigress fiercer

Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 10:00 | Hits: 10
Rabiatul Adawiyah Mohamed (on the ground) in action.

Young Tigress coach A. Kannagi hopes the presence of former national player, Rabiatul Adawiyah Mohamed, can help guide the young players in her team in the National Women's Hockey League on Jan 14-Feb 20.



The former national defender believes that Rabiatul Adawiyah's vast experience is important in guiding the team's young players, aged between 18 and 22.

"We have five players from Project 2026 squad, so we are trying to use the services of those who are the main players to help this team challenge their opponents in the league this season."

"Of these five players, two will play the position of goalkeeper while the rest will fill the defender, midfielder and striker roles.

"So, it is a solid combination for this team," said Kannagi who was KL Wiper coach in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Kannagi said her focus is to improve the skill as well as teamwork of the young players who are mostly students of several schools or public universities.

Working with Kannagi are assistant coaches, Roshin Nordin and Mohamad Sabri Mohamad and team manager Mohammad Nazrin Yahya.

Apart from the Young Tigress, the other five teams competing this season are defending champions, SME Uniten-KPT, PDRM Blue Warriors, Sabah, Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA and UniKL Ladies.

New Straits Times

