

Poland v Turkey at the 2019 under-16 EuroHockey5s PIC: Mariusz Orzeł



The road to the first Hockey 5s World Cup begins its journey this year, Covid permitting, with the first European events planned in July.





The European Hockey Federation has launched three elite Hockey 5s tournaments to its calendar, set for this summer after each continent was asked by the FIH to organise events to determine the first senior rankings.



In a release, the EHF stated that nations could use the 2021 events “as a test to see if they would like it.” The shortened outdoor format has previously been focused on the junior game.



The number of teams and qualification system for the FIH Hockey5s World Cup has not yet been determined by FIH.



It is anticipated that the summer of 2022 will see the first EuroHockey5s Championships where countries can qualify for the 2023 World Cups.



2021 EuroHockey5s Tournaments



EuroHockey5s Men’s Tournament A, Ukraine, 8-10 July 2021

Teams: BLR, BUL, ESP, NED, POL, SUI, TUR, UKR



EuroHockey5s Men’s Tournament B, Slovenia, 8-10 July 2021

Teams: AUT, BEL, CRO, CYP, ENG, RUS, SCO, SLO



EuroHockey5s Women’s Tournament, Poland, 7-10 July 2021

Teams: AUT, BEL, BLR, CRO, ENG, ESP, NED, POL, POR, RUS, SCO, SUI, TUR, UKR, WAL



The FIH will be promoting Hockey5s as a complementary version of the sport to 11-a-side hockey



Hockey 5s: 3 to know



Hockey5s is designed to be adaptable to the available facilities and for players of all ages and abilities.



If the playing area is less than specified in the FIH Hockey 5 rules, it might be appropriate to play with only four players of each team on the court and no boundary boards.



A goalkeeper is required in the rules but, if necessary and appropriate, the game could be played only with field players.

