Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Roadmap launched towards first Hockey 5s World Cups

Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 10:00 | Hits: 15
View Comments


Poland v Turkey at the 2019 under-16 EuroHockey5s PIC: Mariusz Orzeł

The road to the first Hockey 5s World Cup begins its journey this year, Covid permitting, with the first European events planned in July.



The European Hockey Federation has launched three elite Hockey 5s tournaments to its calendar, set for this summer after each continent was asked by the FIH to organise events to determine the first senior rankings.

In a release, the EHF stated that nations could use the 2021 events “as a test to see if they would like it.” The shortened outdoor format has previously been focused on the junior game.

The number of teams and qualification system for the FIH Hockey5s World Cup has not yet been determined by FIH.

It is anticipated that the summer of 2022 will see the first EuroHockey5s Championships where countries can qualify for the 2023 World Cups.

2021 EuroHockey5s Tournaments

EuroHockey5s Men’s Tournament A, Ukraine, 8-10 July 2021
Teams: BLR, BUL, ESP, NED, POL, SUI, TUR, UKR

EuroHockey5s Men’s Tournament B, Slovenia, 8-10 July 2021
Teams: AUT, BEL, CRO, CYP, ENG, RUS, SCO, SLO

EuroHockey5s Women’s Tournament, Poland, 7-10 July 2021
Teams: AUT, BEL, BLR, CRO, ENG, ESP, NED, POL, POR, RUS, SCO, SUI, TUR, UKR, WAL

The FIH will be promoting Hockey5s as a complementary version of the sport to 11-a-side hockey

Hockey 5s: 3 to know

Hockey5s is designed to be adaptable to the available facilities and for players of all ages and abilities.

If the playing area is less than specified in the FIH Hockey 5 rules, it might be appropriate to play with only four players of each team on the court and no boundary boards.

A goalkeeper is required in the rules but, if necessary and appropriate, the game could be played only with field players.

SIGN UP for The Hockey Paper’s returning newsletter: Promotions, exclusives and our best coverage

The Hockey Paper

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.