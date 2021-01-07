Hockey India stated that they are well prepared to host several high profile tournaments in 2021, which includes the 47th FIH Congress



By Samrat Chakraborty







Following an uncertain calendar in 2020 due to the pandemic which saw numerous events postponed, Hockey India is all set to host multiple high-profile events in 2021.





Hockey India has already organized a tour to Argentina for the India women's hockey team, with the eves having left for the South American nation on Sunday. The team will play the Argentina junior women’s team on January 17 and 19 before taking on the B team on January 22 and 24.



The final four matches of the tour, against the senior team, will take place on January 26, 28, 30 and 31.



In an added boost, Hockey India, on Wednesday, stated that they are well prepared to host several high profile tournaments in 2021, which includes the 47th FIH (Federation of International Hockey) Congress 2021, which was originally scheduled for 2020, but had to be postponed to May 2021 due to the pandemic.



"We are delighted to be on the right path in terms of bringing back normalcy in both day-to-day working as well as events which are to take place in the long term. With the 47th FIH Congress 2021, we are hoping that all other factors will remain suited to us being able to play hosts in May 2021," Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said in a media statement.



"In terms of guidelines and the framework for the successful conducting of such a large-scale event, at Hockey India, we have also successfully conducted the 10th Hockey India Congress & Elections, therefore we are well-prepared to tackle all situations," he added.





India men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh



India are also set to host the FIH Junior Men's World Cup 2021 apart from the FIH Hockey Pro League matches later this year.



India will be hosting New Zealand for two matches on 29th and 30th May 2021, which should pave the way for international hockey's return to the country.



“This year's FIH Junior Men's World Cup is again one of the most important tournaments for us as hosts, and we are looking forward to delivering a very smooth and successful showpiece," expressed Ningombam.



Olympic Channel