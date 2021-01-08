



Hockey Ireland, in partnership with the Irish Hockey Umpires Association (IHUA) and the provincial associations, have launched a new Umpire Development Pathway.





The new pathway aims to support the growth of umpiring in Ireland in an efficient and sustainable manner.



The initial focus is on growing the base of umpires through accessible step by step courses, before further developing umpires through opportunities and support at provincial, national and international levels.



The diagram below illustrates the new and improved pathway which will replace the current National Umpire Awards Course. In its new format, the umpiring pathway will provide accessible practical and theory courses to the whole Hockey community.







The online rules test must be completed before an individual can sign up to the Fundamentals of Umpiring module 1. Fundamentals module 1 must be completed in its entirety before signing up to Fundamentals module 2.



(Please note: The Young Hockey Leaders Award and Young Umpire Programmes are not pre-requisites for online rules.)



Once an individual has completed their online rules and Fundamentals Modules 1 and 2, they will be recognised as a club umpire (a club umpire means an individual has the skills to begin umpiring unappointed club games but will not yet have been assessed). Completing all three steps will be the equivalent to completing the National Umpire Award Course.



Commenting on the pathway, Chair of the IHUA, Rob Argent said, ”The IHUA are delighted to support Hockey Ireland with our knowledge and expertise to offer a new and improved umpire development pathway. Club umpires are the heart and soul of hockey volunteering and we would all be stuck without them.



“This pathway will support clubs, leagues and provincial associations, as well as introduce new umpires to the first step of the ladder of what we hope will be an enjoyable and successful umpiring career.”



Hockey Ireland CEO Jerome Pels said, “The new umpiring pathway offers hockey a huge opportunity to progress and grow.



“We are aware that varying standards andnumbers of umpires is a current weakness in our structure, and the new pathway will offer members and clubs support in their journey to becoming an umpire.”’



The first part of the course, the Fundamentals of Umpiring, will be launched on 12th January.



