Pioneering goal manufacturer Ron Harrod passes away at age of 89

Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 10:00 | Hits: 0
England Hockey were saddened to learn of the death at the age of 89 of Ron Harrod, founder of Harrod UK; who helped pioneer hockey goals as we know them today.



Ron started the company in Lowestoft in the mid-1950s, converting old herring nets into garden netting, using skills traditionally associated with the town’s fishing industry. He expanded to the production of goal nets and then wider sports equipment, and Harrod are now the leading manufacturer of sports goals in the UK. Their hockey goals and equipment were used at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics as well at the 2018 Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup and they are recognised and market leaders worldwide in ours and a number of other sports.

Hockey’s relationship with Harrod goes back over 40 years and they were the first sponsors of the newly formed England Hockey in 2002. Ron Harrod always showed a great interest in sports governing bodies and this unique relationship has been carried on by his colleagues over the years.

Ron built a company on traditional values, looking after staff and customers alike, coupled with high standards and innovation. His legacy will live on as the company continues to thrive and through the Ron Harrod Foundation set up in 2018 to provide funding for local under-25s sportsmen and women to help them continue to compete in their chosen sport.

We are proud to work with Harrod and we send our condolences to Ron’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

England Hockey Board Media release

 

