

Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) has decided to postpone the 2021 Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) and an official announcement is expected in the next one or two days, according to an MHC source.





MHC had planned to kick start the season with the domestic league, scheduling the men's category from Jan 14 till Feb 20 and the women's league from Jan 20 to Feb 20 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



However, it is learnt that the decision to postpone the leagues was made due to the latest surge in the Covid-19 cases the country, which hit a new daily record of 3,027 cases yesterday.



According to the source, MHC has also called off the team managers, technical officials and umpires meetings scheduled in the next few days.



MHC Competitions Committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh when contacted was only willing to say that a press conference is expected to be held at the MHC office within the next one or two days.



Due to the Covid-19 threat, the Malaysian hockey governing body had already decided to hold the tournaments without spectators, set strict standard operating procedures (SOP) and shorten them by changing the leagues to one-round affairs, compared to the two-round league formats in the previous seasons.



The men's category will feature newcomers Sabah, in addition to the seven teams from last season, namely Terengganu Hockey Team (THT), Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), TNB Thunderbolts, Maybank, Universiti Tekonologi Mara (UITM) and Nurinsafi HT.



Meanwhile, the women's category will feature four teams from last season, namely PKS Uniten-KPT, PDRM Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA and Sabah, as well as two new teams, Young Tigress and UniKL Ladies



