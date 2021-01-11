

Coach Fabian Gregory is standing first left



The Hong Kong Hockey Association is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Mr Fabian Gregory, Head Coach of the Men's National Squad on Saturday. Fabian led the national squad since 2017 and made invaluable contribution to its high performance programme. He was well respected both on and off the field as well as by many around the world. He will be dearly missed by all of us. The Association would like to extend our deepest condolences to Fabian's family and friends.



The Hong Kong Hockey Association