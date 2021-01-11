



HDM have secured the marquee signing of Olympic gold medalist Lily Owsley in an eye-catching addition for the 2021-22 Hoofdklasse season.





Capped 155 times for England and Great Britain, the forward brings a forceful presence to the Hague-based club which coach Ivar Knötschke will help propel the club toward the top four.



“With Lily’s arrival of Lily, we are taking the necessary steps to quickly develop and grow our team and make a serious attempt to compete with the top sides.”



She will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Erica Sanders and USA captain Ashley Hofman to link up with the club.



Captain Tessa Clasener, Margot van Hecking Colenbrander and Imme van Es have also extended their contracts with the club, the first two part of the “potentials” for Alyson Annan’s international panel. Midfielder van Es is part of the Dutch juniors training group.



HDM were one of the stories of the early stages of the Dutch season with six wins out of seven before the competition came to a halt. It left them in third place, only behind Den Bosch and AH&BC Amsterdam.



Euro Hockey League media release