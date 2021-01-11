By Jugjet Singh





Both the men and women's Sabah teams bound for the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) returned to their home state yesterday, signalling that the tournament has lost its battle against Covid-19.





Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will make an announcement today on the possibility of reintroducing the Movement Control Order in selected states in the country.



The MHC are expected to announce the postponement of the MHL, scheduled on Jan 14-Feb 20, tomorrow.



Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh helms both the MHC competitions committee and the Sabah HA (SHA).



On Saturday, Anil said the MHC competitions committee, in an online meeting, had unanimously agreed to support any decision taken by him.



And yesterday, the Sabah players, who had arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 5 to prepare for the MHL, returned home.



The MHC may have realised that it would be too risky to carry on with the MHL with some teams facing problems in forming full squads due to the Covid-19 situation.



The Education Ministry has yet to give the green light to students to play sports.



The men's MHL have eight teams in Universiti Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu Hockey Team, Tenaga Nasional, Maybank, TNB Thunderbolts, UiTM, Sabah and NurInsafi.



The women's teams are PKS UniTen, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian, Sabah, Young Tigress and UniKL Ladies.



