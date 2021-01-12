

World Cup Sideshow, Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, UK on 21 July 2018. Photo: Simon Parker



England Hockey is aiming to close the gender gap at board level by welcoming female applications for several recruitment openings.





The national governing body is currently recruiting for a non-executive director to join its board as well as nominations for a female vice-president.



England Hockey currently has only two female non-executive directors of the seven listed.



“We are committed to progressing towards achieving gender parity and wider diversity of our Board, which represents our membership,” England Hockey said.



“And to that end we are particularly keen to receive applications from female candidates who are able to demonstrate the relevant skills and experience.”



The board is looking for candidates who have “intellect to see the ‘big picture’” and to “be prepared to argue constructively, dispassionately and objectively.”



According to recent research conducted by Women in Sport, boards of Olympic-recognised NGBs have an average of 34 per cent women, while the professional sports club average for board positions held by women is eight per cent.

The Hockey Paper