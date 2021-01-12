By Loretta DiPietro, U.S. O-60 Women's Masters Team Athlete







With the postponement of the 2020 World Masters Hockey World Cup competition in Cape Town, South Africa due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the members of the U.S. O-60 Women’s Masters Team needed to redirect their disappointment and energy.





In addition to completing various on-line trainings, virtual fitness challenges and community service, the team wanted something bigger to strive for - something that would get them to Cape Town - figuratively. Thus, team member Lorraine Lewis (Bethesda, Md.) formulated an idea while visualizing the computerized map that is attached to the back of an airplane seat and shows how close one is to their destination. Lorraine’s brainchild was massaged by team members Deb Atkins (Quarryville, Pa.) and Pam Sherry (Collegeville, Pa.) and the Cape Town by New Year’s Challenge was born.



The new challenge for the team was to run, cycle, row, walk, swim, hike or skip to Cape Town viritually between September 4 and December 31, 2020. This was no easy feat as it required “traveling” by human power 9,885 miles over 119 days! Using the platform Challenge Hound, the team embraced the charge and got to work, averaging 89 miles/day of “travel” and reporting 2,278 activity bouts to meet their goal. Like on an airplane, Challenge Hound allowed the team to map their daily progress toward Cape Town on a colorful digital map. Not only did the women's O-60 team succeed in their goal, they did so three days before the deadline!



The supreme ruler of the leaderboard each week was Debbie Wile (Lafayette Hill, Pa.), who, in total, cycled a stunning 1,316 miles; followed by Jeri Myers (Parkesburg, Pa.) (920 total miles). Of note as well, are the vertical accomplishments of Deb Atkins, who climbed or cycled a total 19,810 feet in altitude and Pam Sherry (14,039 feet). Regardless of whether one contributed 1,000 miles or 50 miles toward the Cape Town destination, it was clear that this women's O-60 team came together to stare down disappointment, work through some adversity and support each other in their collective accomplishments on and off the field.



USFHA media release