An exemption, subject to strict safety standards, has been given to our senior Scotland squads and will allow them to prepare for major tournaments this year.





Scotland’s home-based performance athletes will return to training, as both our senior international teams begin their preparation phase for EHF European championships this summer.



The players are able to resume training under the exemption granted to professional and high performance sport by the Scottish Government.



Under Scottish Government exemptions the recent guidance is not applicable to professional or performance sports activity, which is approved through the ‘Resumption of Performance Sport’ process by Scottish Government or sportscotland.



While initially only Scotland senior training has been approved, we will continue to liaise with sportscotland on the potential to train for other EHF events during the year, should this be possible.



An extensive risk assessment has been carried out to allow the squads to train. This process ensures that every possible precaution is taken to mitigate the potential spread of Coronavirus both within and out-with the training environment.



Both programmes will be training at Peffermill, with the women’s programme commencing this evening and the men’s programme starting next week on a regionalised basis.



Scottish Hockey’s Head of Performance Andy Tennant said, “We are thankful to both the sportscotland Institute of Sport and the University of Edinburgh for assisting us in getting our performance athletes back on the pitch. The clock is ticking in terms of us ensuring we give our teams a fighting chance to fulfil their potential in this summer’s Euros – and getting our players back training is an essential first step.



“The University of Edinburgh has been an outstanding performance partner and we are delighted to be able to centre our training at Peffermill for the foreseeable future.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release