



Hockey Australia is saddened to hear of the passing of Life Member Shirley Leece at the age of 89.





Shirley was well-known and respected by all in the Western Australian hockey scene, through her numerous efforts to involve herself within the sport for most of her life.



Shirley’s volunteering for hockey began in Busselton where she coached junior teams and umpired matches at all levels.



Shirley went above and beyond in all instances and travelled across the state to present discussions on umpiring techniques and the rules of hockey, as well as being heavily involved in the delivery of Country Week.



Shirley was an extremely talented umpire, umpiring from the grassroots to the international level, delivering her expertise as one of the inaugural WA junior umpire program organisers and coaches.



Upon retiring from umpiring, Shirley continued her involvement in the sport by becoming enthralled in the technical side of officiating.



"Shirley’s contribution to HOCKEY is recognised and respected far and wide. Her relentless advocacy and encouragement in support of women in HOCKEY will be remembered for many years." Pam Tye (former Hockey Australia President)



"My earliest memory of Shirley is that we used to mark the hockey grounds at Busselton on a Saturday morning. There was a huge pile of sawdust off the edge of the football ground - yes, we played on the footy oval and we would grab handfuls of it and “run” bent over backwards along the sideline trailing the sawdust through our fingers. Some warm up! Shirley carried her burden of cancer for many years with such humour and grace. We will all miss her." Wendy Pritchard (Hockey Australia Hall of Fame inductee)



Shirley involved herself with the FIH, working tirelessly to bring WA hockey in-line with the technical requirements of the FIH and Hockey Australia, resulting in significant advancement for the sport in Western Australia.



Shirley’s expertise led to her appointment as Tournament Director for many interstate championships, as well as membership in the Hockey Australia Technical Committee.



She was also appointed as a judge for numerous international championships, showcasing her dedication to the sport at all levels.



On top of working tirelessly in the officiating side of hockey, Shirley also acted as a selector and manager for many state teams.



Shirley’s achievements result in a resume to match the best; she was a member of the WA Women’s Hockey Association Executive, a WA delegate to Hockey Australia, a recipient of the 2000 Australian Sports Medal, a recipient of the WA Government’s 50 year Volunteer service badge, recognised through Hockey Australia’s State Service Award and received the Reg Goodridge Service Award & May Campbell Award for her services to hockey.



Her greatest honour came in the form of life membership for both Hockey WA and Hockey Australia.



Shirley was a highly regarded, loveable and memorable figure in hockey in Western Australia, and her commitments and passion for the sport will be dearly missed by all.



Shirley’s husband John received a HA Award of Merit in 2016 for over 60 years of service to hockey in WA, their son Terry played for Australia and their daughter Nola Bezant has umpired at the top level.



Hockey Australia and the hockey community extends its sincere condolences to John, Terry, Nola and family.



Hockey Australia wishes to thank Hockey WA for the information.



Hockey Australia media release