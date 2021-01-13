

Fionnuala O’Malley in coaching action



North Kildare’s Fionnuala O’Malley has been named as Leinster Hockey’s December 2020 Volunteer of the Month Award.





She is the driving force behind the youth section of the club and, for over a decade, has given up her weekends to organise coaches and activities for the growing junior section at the Maws, now numbering over 200 from tiny tots to Under 16s.



Not content with that, Fionnuala also organises safety seminars, Covid 19 planning, coach development workshops, blitz events, fundraising and is a dab hand at baking cakes and teas as well.



Liz Hassett, North Kildare Secretary, added: “our club would be lost without her organisation and dedication and Fionnuala’s contributions to the success of the club are immeasurable”.



Junior Coach Daniel McSweeney added that he had never known anyone to “work so hard and selflessly for a club”.



Leinster Hockey Chair, Trevor Watkins, congratulated Fionnuala on her award and thanked her for her work both within North Kildare HC and the Kildare region.



The Leinster Hockey Development Committee has been delighted with the response to the new “Volunteer of the Month” awards that were introduced in September and in particular with the calibre of nominations received each month.



In the current challenging times, it is extremely uplifting to see the work being done around the province.



The nominations received by the Committee recognise volunteers in all areas of our sport – coaches, umpires, administrators, Children’s Officers, Covid Officers, committee members, fundraisers, social media secretaries – all of whom play a hugely important function within their clubs. Development Director, Fiona Walshe, thanked everyone for their submissions and in particular thanked all volunteers for “their tireless work” adding that “our success as a sport is attributed to their willingness and passion to see hockey grow and reach as many people as possible”.



