By Uru Sports







She’s a two-time All-American, Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year, Northeast Region Player of the Year and now a member of the U.S. Women's National Team. Ally Hammel’s accolades are impressive, but doesn’t come close to describing her unique path to the top, and how she decided to continue her field hockey growth after graduating Boston University.









With big dreams, an undying love for the game, an open mindset, and a little help from Uru Sports, Ally Hammel was able to uncover the next steps of her field hockey journey. Upon graduating in 2019, Hammel packed her bags for Tokyo, Japan for the field hockey experience of a lifetime on the Uru World Team competing in the Gryphon Tokyo Cup.



Hammel reminisces on playing alongside 15 other elite athletes from eight different countries. The team was self-coached, but Marcelle Keet and Naomi Evans on South African and Australian top teams, respectively, took on the role of captain. She spoke highly of the unique mix of coaching styles, saying it: “was very cool and led to a lot of intense fun having both legitimate players that were also legitimate coaches.”



Her teammates differed in nationality and in age. These differences, Hammel explained, exposed her to a very quick, fast game as well as different perspectives of the daring young players to the wise older players who had played together for years. The older teammates had already played on national teams representing their countries in global competitions. Hammel mentioned: “I view them as an inspiration, since [playing for my country] is a dream of mine. It could have been very intimidating to play with other national team athletes, but instead the team had a very warm welcoming environment that each teammate helped to create.”



Not only was she exposed to new teammates, and tough competitors, but the Tokyo Cup was also important for growth off the pitch. Hammel could explore the city, meet the other competitors, and enjoy the hockey community. “I think flying to Tokyo and playing abroad with a group where I knew no one has given me a lot of confidence.” Hammel said, “I was exposed to a completely new environment and came in not knowing anyone.”







Although it is a situation that seemed intimidating, Hammel had Uru Sports to lean on. When asked about Uru’s role Ally stated: “They facilitated the whole thing. They took care of organizing flights and hotels, and made sure I was in contact with girls on the team. I was nervous because it was my first time flying internationally alone, so they had a girl on the team watch out for me as well as everyone on the team. They made sure I was good to go and that I was happy the whole time.” She may have come into the situation not knowing anything about the location or people but she came out with new friends, connections, exposure to a multitude of cultures, and a new understanding of the world.



Ally Hammel’s time playing abroad in Tokyo was a step in her field hockey journey and came back to the United States ready to play in top competition with Team USA. She believes that her abroad experience played a role in where she is now and would advise field hockey players to find similar experiences that work for them. “It’s important that athletes advocate for themselves to find new opportunities. Understand what exactly is being offered, and seek out opportunities that can accommodate what you’re looking for. There are a lot of experiences that can be tailored to what you need more than you may think.”



From coming back from the Tokyo Cup, Hammel brings a new outlook on the game, and inspiration to many. “I gained a better understanding of what it takes to play at such a high level, and how other people think and see the game differently. Field hockey is fun and it’s a very special global community. I want to continue to help others fully take advantage of everything hockey has to offer.” Since Tokyo, Hammel has received her first cap for Team USA, and plans on continuing growing for the FIH Hockey Pro League games sometime in 2021.



USFHA media release