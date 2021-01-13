



Jelle Galema is set for a return to HC Oranje-Rood next season following a couple of years with Den Bosch.





Galema (28) played for Oranje-Zwart and then HC Oranje-Rood from 2009 to 2018, becoming a national champion with that team in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and EHL champion in 2015. Since 2013 he has been part of the Dutch national team and has 75 caps to his name.



In 2018, Galema made the switch to HC Den Bosch and was immediately crowned best player of the Dutch Hoofdklasse in his first season there.



Speaking about his comeback to Eindhoven, he said: “I have always had a great time with Oranje-Zwart and, later, HC Oranje-Rood. Both on a sporting and personal level, it is a club where I feel at home on all fronts.“



He brings experience and pace to the young team coached by Robert van der Horst for the 2021/22 season.



Euro Hockey League media release