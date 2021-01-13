Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Galema set for return to Eindhoven

Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments



Jelle Galema is set for a return to HC Oranje-Rood next season following a couple of years with Den Bosch.



Galema (28) played for Oranje-Zwart and then HC Oranje-Rood from 2009 to 2018, becoming a national champion with that team in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and EHL champion in 2015. Since 2013 he has been part of the Dutch national team and has 75 caps to his name.

In 2018, Galema made the switch to HC Den Bosch and was immediately crowned best player of the Dutch Hoofdklasse in his first season there.  

Speaking about his comeback to Eindhoven, he said: “I have always had a great time with Oranje-Zwart and, later, HC Oranje-Rood. Both on a sporting and personal level, it is a club where I feel at home on all fronts.“  

He brings experience and pace to the young team coached by Robert van der Horst for the 2021/22 season.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.