

Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) finally announced yesterday the worst kept secret in the country — that the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) has been postponed.





The Movement Control Order (MCO), for 14 days, in six states and the state of Emergency until August have put an end to any sports activities for the period.



The men's MHL was supposed to start on Jan 14 and the women's on Jan 20.



"We had no choice but to postpone the MHL as Covid-19 has yet again become a raging problem in the country until the government had to announce a MCO in six states," said MHC Competitions Committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh.



"Since the MHL was supposed to be held at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, with a one leg format only, we had to postpone it because there is no guarantee that Covid-19 would be brought under control in 14 days.



"That's why, after consulting with stakeholders and the relevant government agencies, it was decided that the best time to hold the postponed MHL would be either in July or August.



"August is also the end of the state of Emergency and would be the ideal period," said Anil.



Anil is keeping his fingers crossed that the virus would be brought under control by vaccination much earlier than expected.



"If Covid-19 can be contained earlier with vaccination, and there is an opening in the foreign calendar where our teams are competing, MHL can be held earlier as well," said Anil.



The men's MHL has eight teams in treble holders Univesiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), Terengganu Hockey Team, Tenaga Nasional, Maybank, TNB Thunderbolts, UiTM, Sabah and NurInsafi.



The women's teams are PKS UniTen, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian, Sabah, Young Tigress and UniKL Ladies.



New Straits Times