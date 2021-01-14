



Vitality’s three-year sponsorship of women’s hockey will see Alex Danson-Bennett become an ambassador where she will use her passion and drive in the game to help businesses prioritise health and wellbeing.





Adding to her growing portfolio, the Rio gold medallist will join the brand’s performance champions team, where the likes of sports stars Maggie Alphonsi, Lizzie Simmonds, Crista Cullen and Alex Gregory go into businesses to encourage colleagues to lead healthier lifestyles.



Danson-Bennett, current assistant coach of Wimbledon women, said Vitality’s partnership with England Hockey was “fantastic news for the game of hockey and for women’s sport.”



She added: “I am delighted to be joining an organisation that seeks to raise the profile of women’s sport, and I’m sure this partnership will see many more people get involved in the game, become more active and live healthier lifestyles.”



Vitality has been the official wellness partner of England Hockey since 2017, as well as the title partner of the 2018 Hockey Women’s World Cup.



Vitality’s deal with England Hockey runs for three years, and will include GB shirt sponsorship as well as title naming of the women’s domestic league.

