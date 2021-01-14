



Hockey Australia is pleased to announce TigerTurf has renewed its partnership as the official turf supplier.





The recommitment is for a further four years. TigerTurf manufactures and installs high quality synthetic turf products and systems for a range of sports, leisure and landscape applications.



“TigerTurf has been a highly valued and trusted partner of Hockey Australia for over a decade,” said HA General Manager Commercial, Communications and Events, Tim Cherry.



“The new four-year commitment illustrates that the partnership is of significant value and benefit to TigerTurf.



“TigerTurf’s ‘passion for performance’ aligns with the excellence and exceptional standards Hockey Australia strives for both on and off the field and we are thrilled that the partnership will continue.”



One of the world’s largest synthetic turf manufacturers in the world, TigerTurf started in New Zealand in 1981 and has been instrumental in developing products and systems that result in top performing surfaces.



“TigerTurf is proud to be continuing its partnership with Hockey Australia for another four years,” said Nick Kerr, TigerTurf Australia National Sales & Marketing Manager.



“This agreement sees our partnership extend beyond 15 years and we see this as a great way of supporting the sport of hockey within Australia which is very important to all at TigerTurf.



“We look forward to working with the team at Hockey Australia to further promote the sport of hockey.”



Hockey Australia media release