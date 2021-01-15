The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has learned that former FIH Executive Board Member Peter Crane (ENG) recently passed away at the age of 85.





"Peter was a well-respected administrator who had a long association with the FIH, holding various committee positions between 1978 and 2005”, said FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, commenting on the sad news. "He was elected to the FIH Council, a forerunner to the FIH Executive Board, in 1985 and remained at the top table of the Federation for 20 years. He regularly featured on the Officials panel at numerous events from Champions Trophy competitions to the Olympic Games, and was awarded the FIH Order of Merit for his relentless, unswerving dedication to the sport that he had a life-long passion for."



"On behalf of the FIH and the entire global hockey family, I offer my deepest condolences to Peter’s family at this very difficult time."



FIH site