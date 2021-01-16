



Field Hockey Canada (FHC) is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, growth and promotion of field hockey in Canada. Among its responsibilities and in collaboration with a variety of partners, FHC selects, prepares and promotes Canada’s teams towards the goal of delivering sustained podium performances in international competitions including FIH World League, Continental Championships, World Championships, and major multi-sport games.





Reporting to the High Performance Director(HPD) the NextGen Director will oversee the implementation of the Men’s NextGen Program at Field Hockey Canada. The successful candidate will work with the HPD, Men’s National Team (MNT) staff, Women’s NextGen Director and manage the Junior National Age Group Coaches and National Training Centre (NTC) staff.



Primary Responsibilities



This is position is orientated towards the delivery of an aligned high performance system.



Deliver and implement the Men’s Next Gen program key priorities identified in FHC’s High Performance Plan;

Lead the development and integration of the National Training Centre network;

Work closely with the Women’s Next Gen Director in developing integrated talent identification tools, planning and DTE delivery.

Establish benchmarks and where applicable, training plans for NextGen athletes;

Support the DTE of identified athletes to ensure athletes are working to a single program and with expert oversight

Provide oversight to the Next Gen Yearly Training Plan (YTP)

Communicate with and coordinate logistics with all NTC and provincial coaches involved with NextGen athletes;

Work with the High Performance Director on the implementation and monitoring of the HP plan as it relates to Next Gen portfolio;

Monitor and coordinate NextGen athletes, providing athlete reports as required;

Provide technical support during identified training and competition elements;

Oversee strategy, development and implementation of the athlete pathway;

Oversee the implementation of talent identification opportunities in accordance with the FHC player pathway;

Support in the selection of the NextGen squads and teams;



Working Conditions



A combination of on field and office work is required. Currently, office work can be done from home due to the limitations imposed by COVID-19.

Travel required. Travel deemed necessary to occur during 2021 will occur during the COVID-19 pandemic to areas and events that have been approved and are low risk for athletes and staff.

Required to work irregular hours and on occasion, be on-call for emergencies for time sensitive and priority issues.



Experience and Qualifications



The ideal candidate will have experience in high performance coaching, and possess strong consultative, facilitation and decision-making skills. They will have demonstrated success as a team leader with excellent management and administrative skills, both of which are considered key attributes. The ideal candidate attributes and qualifications include:



A strong understanding of high performance sport

Between 4-6 years of progressive leadership experience in sport, preferably field hockey;

Appropriate coach education and certification is a strong asset;

Post-secondary degree related to sport science and/or sport management;

Knowledge of Long Term Athlete Development.

Competent working with Word, Excel, Outlook and Windows;

Familiarity of the sport landscape within Canada;

Strong leadership abilities;

Strong people and program management skills;

Demonstrated critical thinking related to program planning and evaluation;

Bilingualism an asset



Terms and Conditions



This position is a one-year term (contract) with the possibility of renewal.

This position is contingent on Sport Canada and Own the Podium funding

This position will be based in Vancouver, British Columbia

Start Date: ASAP

The successful candidate will be required to provide a criminal reference check and complete safe sport training.



Renumeration



Dependent on skill level and experience, with a compensation range of $55,000 to $60,000 CAD per annum, plus a benefits program. If you believe you posses the appropriate experience and skill set for this role, please submit your resume and covering letter by January 29th, 2021 to Adam Janssen, High Performance Director: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please include your name and title of the role in the email subject line.



Field Hockey Canada is committed to employment equity and encourages applications from all qualified candidates. In addition, Field Hockey Canada is committed to providing accommodation for people with disabilities. If you require accommodation, we will work with you to meet your needs. We appreciate your interest; however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.



