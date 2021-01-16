



Bloemendaal has strengthened for the 2021/22 season with Dutch international Teun Beins set to make the move from Oranje-Rood.





The 22-year old defender – pictured in EHL action in 2019 – from Breda is currently the joint top scorer in the Hoofdklasse and he is set to move on an initial two-year deal.



“It was not an easy choice,” Beins told hockey.nl of the swith. “I am having a great time at Oranje-Rood and have been able to develop well here over the past five years.



“Bloemendaal already approached me about a switch two years ago, but then I thought it was still too early. At the time, I still had my studies in Tilburg and was not ready for it. Now things are different; I am ready to develop further and I hope to complete my studies in commercial economics in Amsterdam next year.”



Beins says the family-feel of Bloemendaal will suit him well, adding: “I like the culture in the team: everyone is willing to work hard for each other. That really appeals to me.



“I look forward to being in defence with someone like Arthur Van Doren. He is the world’s best defender from whom I can undoubtedly learn a lot. And I am happy to link up with Floris Wortelboer. I played at Teteringen together with his younger brother!”



Beins has stepped up this season for Oranje-Rood, scoring eight times since taking over the penalty corner duties from Mink van der Weerden. It puts him alongside Kampong’s Jip Janssen and Bloemendaal’s Tim Swaen on that front.



Bloemendaal board member Pepijn Post is convinced that Beins will fit in well: “We look very closely at the structure of our selection and it is nice to add a young, strong defender.



“Teun is a positive, serious boy who has already gained the necessary experience. We are very pleased with his arrival.”



Euro Hockey League media release