Toni Cumpston resigns from Hockey Australia

Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 10:00 | Hits: 7
Hockey Australia (HA) acknowledges it has today received and accepted Toni Cumpston’s resignation as High Performance Director, effective from 15 April 2021.



Cumpston took on the role in December 2016 and has been instrumental in making a raft of positive and significant changes to the delivery of the HA High Performance program.

“Under Toni’s tenure, and with support from the coaching and support Staff within the High Performance unit, both the men’s and women’s programs have made significant improvements across the Tokyo cycle,” said HA CEO Matt Favier.

“Toni has been a consummate professional throughout and worked tirelessly in creating an elite high performance environment in the pursuit of on field excellence and success.

“At the start of 2020 prior to COVID, the Kookaburras were ranked number one in the world while the Hockeyroos were ranked second, and Toni’s expertise and contribution was a major part of this.”

“On behalf of everyone at Hockey Australia, I wish Toni all of the best in her future endeavours in whatever she chooses to do next.”

Hockey Australia will be not be making any further comment at this time.

Hockey Australia media release

