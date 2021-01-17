By Jugjet Singh





The Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) is in danger of being postponed yet again, and many feel this window will be ideal to slot in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL). - NSTP file pic



The ACT was postponed from November last year to March 11-19 with Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea and hosts, Bangladesh making up the numbers.



Terengganu Hockey Team coach K. Rajan said if Covid-19 derails the ACT again, MHL should be slotted in.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) had said that they might hold the MHL in July or August, or any opening that pops up in an international calendar.



"With the Covid-19 situation worsening in many countries, Bangladesh needs to bring it under control soon to host the ACT. Even then, will the other five countries allow their teams to play in the tournament?





K. Rajan



"If the ACT is postponed, the window should be used to start the MHL in March so that it can be completed before the fasting month," said Rajan.



South Korea is hosting the women's ACT on March 31-April 7.



The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) are expected to decide soon on both tournaments.



"If the MHL is held in March, it can be played without fans like how it was in the Razak Cup last year," he added.



The MHC will wait for an announcement from the AHF before making a stand.



