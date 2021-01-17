The India international is currently training at the national camp in Bengaluru



By Samrat Chakraborty







The Indian men's national hockey team are back in training after a pandemic-hit 2020, at the SAI (Sports Authority of India) facilities in Bengaluru. The core group of 33 players have reported for the national camp.





After a week of mandatory quarantine, they have hit the turf as they seek to get in top shape before the Tokyo Olympics.



Hockey India have already appointed South African Gregg Clark as the new analytical coach and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh can't wait to start working with him.



"We were informed of Gregg's appointment and coach (Graham Reid) also took us through his plans for the next few weeks. Our goal is obviously to increase our potential in all aspects and we are all keenly looking forward to working with Gregg. Most of us are quite familiar with him and the transition will be smooth as we understand his working style," stated Harmanpreet.



Clark coached the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team in 2013-2014 where the Colts won the coveted Sultan of Johor Cup and also participated at the 2013 FIH Junior World Cup in New Delhi.





The Indian hockey team has resumed training in their camp at SAI Bengaluru. Photo: Hockey India.



The Indian hockey team have not played a competitive match in over 10 months. However, during the lockdown, they have been following a strict fitness routine.



"Back home, during the break too we were given a schedule to follow that would ensure we maintain our endurance. When we reported back and underwent mandatory quarantine, we had to ensure we keep up our fitness level and one of the best ways to do that was to go through high-intensity body-weight training in our rooms," said Harmanpreet.



With FIH Hockey Pro League also scheduled to return this year, India will be hosting New Zealand for two matches on 29th and 30th May 2021, which will mark the resumption of competitive action in India. However, the Indian team will be travelling to Argentina in April as part of the FIH Pro League schedule.



