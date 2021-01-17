The Indian eves return to competitive action for the first time in almost a year as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. Watch India vs Argentina live!



By Rahul Venkat







After a forced year-long break from international action due to COVID-19, the women’s Indian women’s hockey team will finally play in a competitive environment in the small hours of Monday.





The Indian women’s hockey team is currently in Argentina – where they will play a total of eight matches against the junior team, the B team and the Argentina national women’s team.



This will be the first time that the women’s team has embarked on a practice tour since their sojourn to New Zealand last January – where they won three matches and lost two.



The tour to Argentina will serve as the first step in India’s preparation for a second-consecutive Olympics later this year in Tokyo.



“I think this tour is really important for us in terms of resuming competitive hockey. We have a crucial year to look forward to, and with such matches against strong sides, we will be able to keep working hard towards our goal of preparing well for the Tokyo Olympics,” said captain Rani Rampal.





The women’s Indian hockey team train in Argentina. Photo: Hockey India.



The 25-woman Indian hockey squad had spent most of 2020 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus in Bengaluru.



They were initially restricted to practicing only in their respective rooms during the national lockdown in India in the early part of the year before going home on a break when travel restrictions were lifted.



The team then reconvened at SAI in August for a five-month-long national camp, where it underwent rigorous physical and tactical training to get back to peak fitness levels.



Indian women’s hockey tour of Argentina: Full schedule, fixtures and live India match times



All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST - GMT+5:30)



Monday, January 18: India vs Argentina Junior Women - 2:30 AM IST

Wednesday, January 20: India vs Argentina Junior Women - 2:30 AM IST

Saturday, January 23: India vs Argentina B - 2:30 AM IST

Monday, January 25: India vs Argentina B - 2:30 AM IST

Wednesday, January 27: India vs Argentina - 2:30 AM IST

Friday, January 29: India vs Argentina - 2:30 AM IST

Sunday, January 31: India vs Argentina - 2:30 AM IST

Monday, February 1: India vs Argentina - 2:30 AM IST



Where to watch India vs Argentina women’s hockey live?



The Indian women’s hockey team’s matches against the senior Argentina team, starting January 27, will be live-streamed on ArgFieldHockey - the official YouTube channel of the Argentina hockey team.



