Women’s hockey team in action today after break

Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 10:00 | Hits: 23
The Indian women’s outfit will become the first of the country’s hockey teams to resume international action on Sunday when it plays the first of eight matches on the tour of Argentina.



India will take on Argentina’s junior team, their B team and then the senior team in eight matches over the next couple of weeks.

Captain Rani Rampal said the tour will help her side “understand where we stand” as they return to competitive action nearly a year after the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to all competitions.

“It has been a strange period for sports people around the world, but to be resuming doing what we love the most, it is the best feeling,” Rani said.

The Tribune

