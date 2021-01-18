By Jugjet Singh





The KL City Hall Hockey Stadium



THE most active artificial pitch in the country — the KL City Hall Hockey Stadium — has been vacant for almost a year due to Covid-19 restrictions.





Now, Kuala Lumpur HA (KLHA) deputy president I. Vickneswaran is working hard behind the scenes to bring it back to life.



While KLHA had 'lost' their president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman to disciplinary action, Vickneswaran's hands are tied by Covid-19.



"I had an online meeting with our affiliates on Jan 10, and we have drawn up some plans to jump into action the day fields are allowed to reopen for sports again. "The KL City Hall Stadium in Jalan Pantai was the most active pitch in the country with heavy bookings all day before Covid-19 wreaked havoc.



"The venue is the home of our development project.



"It also organises KL League and social matches.



"However, I believe when fields are allowed to reopen, our pitch will be 'flooded' with activities.



"Players, both seniors and juniors, are itching for action," said Vickneswaran.



Megat was banned for 18 months in November from all hockey-related activities for breaching the Malaysia Hockey League code of conduct after speaking to sponsors and the media before writing to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) for clarification.



"We have fixed Jan 29 for an appeal hearing, but if the MCO is extended, the appeal committee in consultation with Megat's lawyers may reschedule it," said MHC legal committee chairman Jadadish Chandra.



Vickneswaran said: "We have a few plans in place which will enable KLHA to restart development work as well as tournaments with the KL City Hall, who is also very active in the sport."



KLHA have a healthy bank of junior players who need urgent attention.



"Yes, we need to restart the 'eco' system as soon as possible as some youth players did not get a chance to play in the National Under-14 or Under-16 tournaments, which were cancelled last year due to Covid-19.



"By restarting hockey in KLHA; officials, umpires and many other departments in the sport will also become active again," he added.



Only Covid-19 can set the reopening date for sports in the country, but KLHA have drawn up a blueprint to make up for the 'wasted' year.



