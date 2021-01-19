Thomas was part of the National team that toured New Zealand in 1975.



K.Keerthivasan





V. J. Thomas - Special arrangement



V. J. Thomas (71 years). former India hockey player, passed away here on Monday due to age related ailments.





Thomas was part of the National team that toured New Zealand in 1975. He has represented the Indian Railways team at the senior national championships in 1976 and 1978. Thomas has also represented Southern Railways for 10 years as inside right.



He is survived by his wife and a daughter. Thomas is the younger brother of Olympic and World Cup medallist V. J. Philips.



