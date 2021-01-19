Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Former India hockey player V.J.Thomas passes away

Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 10:00 | Hits: 41
View Comments

Thomas was part of the National team that toured New Zealand in 1975.

K.Keerthivasan


V. J. Thomas   -  Special arrangement

V. J. Thomas (71 years). former India hockey player, passed away here on Monday due to age related ailments.



Thomas was part of the National team that toured New Zealand in 1975. He has represented the Indian Railways team at the senior national championships in 1976 and 1978. Thomas has also represented Southern Railways for 10 years as inside right.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter. Thomas is the younger brother of Olympic and World Cup medallist V. J. Philips.

Sportstar

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.