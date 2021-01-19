By Jugjet Singh





While the Malaysian women's hockey team opted for "online training" to stay away from Covid-19, India's seniors travelled to Argentina, and their juniors to Chile for friendly matches.





Malaysia are preparing for the women's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Donghae, South Korea on March 31-April 7 where they will meet Olympic-bound India as well.



"We decided to go 'online' instead of centralised training during MCO 2.0 (Movement Control Order) with two new elements.



"This time around the players can do physical workout around their housing estate, and I also send them videos of stick work for practice," said national women's coach Nasihin Nubli.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have decided to go for "online training" instead of centralised training at the National Sports Council hostel following a spike in Covid-19 cases.



While the MHC are playing it safe, brave India are sending their senior women and junior women to South America.



"India are gearing up for the Olympics and their government has allowed them to travel for friendlies.



"However, we have to wait for approval from the various government agencies to play in friendlies overseas as well as in tournaments.



"Hopefully, the Donghae ACT is not postponed because of Covid-19 and we can play top nations like India, South Korea, Japan and China," said Nasihin.



MHC have included Young Tigress for the first time in the women's Malaysia Hockey League in their mission to build a formidable team for the 2026 Asian Games.



Nasihin is in charge of a combined juniors and seniors women's squad after MHC decided to concentrate on a single squad.



"The ACT will be the first international outing for many players in my combined team and so, everybody is hoping that the tournament is not derailed yet again and is held according to schedule.



"I will get a chance to watch my players in action against the best in Asia and will know where we stand at the end of the tournament.



"All the players in training know what is at stake at the ACT and even though training is done online, I get the best effort out of them twice a day," said Nasihin.



