By Samrat Chakraborty







India Junior women's hockey team continued their winning momentum as they came from behind in the last quarter to register a 4-2 win over Chile Junior side in Santiago on Monday.





Gagandeep Kaur (51', 59') scored a brace for the Indian eves while forwards Mumtaz Khan (21') and Sangita Kumari (53') netted one goal each. The hosts got on the scoresheet through Amanda Martinez (4') and Dominga Luders (41').



The visitors had registered a convincing 5-3 win in the first match on Sunday with striker Beauty Dungdung scoring a hat-trick.



Like they had in the opening contest on Sunday, Chile started the game with an attacking flair, immediately putting the pressure on Indian defenders. As a result, the hosts earned their first penalty corner in the fourth minute and Martinez hit it home, putting her side into the lead early.



India, however, displayed fighting spirit to equalize in the 21st minute as Mumtaz was placed right in front of the goal and produced a brilliant finish.



Both teams then went in search of a lead but failed to find the net as the scores remained level at half-time.



The hosts, again, returned with attacking intent in the third quarter and were able to earn a penalty corner in the 31st minute. The Indian defense, however, stood strong on this occasion to deny them the goal.



Ten minutes later Chile took the lead through Luders as she shot past the Indian goalkeeper to turn the game in favour of the home team.



The visitors, however, excelled under pressure in the last quarter as they scored thrice in nine minutes. Kaur converted two penalty corners while Kumari scored once to guide the visitors to their second consecutive victory on their tour to Chile.



India junior women's hockey team will look to take a lot of inspiration from their performances as they are next slated to take on Chile Senior Women's team early on Wednesday.



