PAHF understands that COVID 19 still has a big impact in the Region, therefore a new date for the Junior Pan American Championships (Qualifiers to WC) was agreed with host country, Chile.





The Event will take place from 16-29 August 2021 in Santiago, Chile.



PAHF is already working in a document that will serve as framework for the safe return to competition. The evolution of the COVID 19 impact, continues to be very dynamic so we will continue updating our document and work with the host country to inform in due time about the protocols and requirements to enter Chile.



Regarding the age of players and the extension of the window to play the qualifier, the FIH announced:



FIH Competitions Committee, unanimously agreed, that the window to hold these events (Jr World Cup Continental Qualifiers) has been extended until the end of August and that the age limit for all Junior Continental Championships held in 2021 shall be “All players shall be under 21 years of age as of 31 December 2019, that is all players shall be born on or after 1 January 1999” regardless of which month the event takes place in this year. The qualification document on the website will be updated accordingly.



For clarity, the age group limit for the Junior World Cups in December, remains as it has always been: “All players shall be under 21 years of age as of 31 December 2020 that is all players shall be born on or after 1 January 2000”.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release