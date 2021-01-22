

Former India coach Harendra Singh PIC: Hockey India



India’s Harendra Singh is a frontrunner to take over as USA Field Hockey men’s head coach, The Hockey Paper understands.





USA Hockey has been searching for a full-time coach since June when Rutger Wiese’s contract ended and the governing body announced staff and coaching cuts following the pandemic.



USA Hockey announced Anthony Farry as national women’s coach in October after leaving his role with the Japan team after three years.



Singh last coached at senior level with the India men’s team before being axed in January 2019 after the World Cup in Bhubaneswar.



It is understood that he has been in talks with USA Hockey for some months and is currently awaiting a visa before joining a programme currently ranked world No.24. USA Hockey wouldn’t confirm to THP whether Singh had been appointed.



Singh was involved in various coaching roles over the years with India from 2000 up until the hosts exited the 2018 World Cup.



He coached India women to gold at the 2017 Asia Cup, took India men to bronze at the 2018 Asian Games and was also at the helm of India’s Junior World Cup-winning men’s side in 2016. As a player, he was capped 43 times for India.

