The eves scored three goals to seal a memorable comeback win over the senior Chile team for their third successive triumph



By Samrat Chakraborty







India junior women's hockey team scored thrice in quick succession to inflict a 3-2 defeat on Chile senior women's hockey team.





Goals from Deepika, Sangita Kumari and Lalrindiki ensured that India picked up their third win. The match started on an even keel with both teams sharing an equal amount of possession in the first quarter. However, it was the hosts who started taking the initiative and earned a penalty corner. Some resolute defending from India kept the scoreline unchanged as the two teams headed for the two-minute break.



Chile continued their ascendancy and got another penalty corner and this time they made no mistake to convert. At half-time India were lucky to head towards the dressing room with just a one-goal deficit as the second quarter belonged to the South American side.



But, India came out stronger than before and stated raiding Chile's defence with purpose and intent. They earned a penalty corner and Deepika equalised to get back into the match.



They continued to press high and the pressure yielded them another penalty corner. This time Sangita converted to put India in front for the first time in the match.



Making the most of the momentum, India fired in the third goal courtesy of some clinical finishing by Lalrindiki.



In the final quarter, Chile threw caution to the wind and rushed forward in their quest for two goals. A late fightback from the hosts saw Simone Avelli score their second goal of the evening in the 56th minute.



It was a nervy last few minutes for the Indian side but they weathered the storm to register a commendable win over Chile seniors. The two teams will face-off once again on Friday morning, according to Indian Standard Time.



