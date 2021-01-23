By Jugjet Singh





Datuk Tayyab Ikram



The men and women's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) have been postponed again due to uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.





Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) chief executive officer Datuk Tayyab Ikram confirmed the matter yesterday.



The men's ACT was moved from November last year to March 11-19 in Dhaka, Bangladesh while the women's event was scheduled on March 31-April 7 in Donghae, South Korea. However, the AHF have yet to release new dates for both tournaments.



"After consulting with hosts Bangladesh and Korea, participating teams and the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the AHF would like to state here that the men and women's tournaments have been postponed," said Tayyab.



"The decision was motivated by concerns about athletes' safety, health, and welfare.



"The AHF believe teams should have an equal chance to prepare their athletes.



"The vastly different conditions our member countries face, with some currently training and competing in their countries while others are from even training by strict lockdowns, had also influenced our decision."



