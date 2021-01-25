



Hockey is celebrating double baby joy as former GB women’s captain Alex Danson-Bennett gave birth to her first child, while current GB men’s captain Adam Dixon welcomed his first child.





Both stars took to Instagram to announce their news, with Danson-Bennett beginning a new chapter with husband Alex and the “greatest team” after her stellar career on the field.



“When life as you know it changes forever,” Danson-Bennett wrote.



“Welcome to the world little Ava Louise Danson-Bennett