GB hockey stars welcome baby boy and girl

Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 10:00 | Hits: 49
Hockey is celebrating double baby joy as former GB women’s captain Alex Danson-Bennett gave birth to her first child, while current GB men’s captain Adam Dixon welcomed his first child.



Both stars took to Instagram to announce their news, with Danson-Bennett beginning a new chapter with husband Alex and the “greatest team” after her stellar career on the field.

“When life as you know it changes forever,” Danson-Bennett wrote.

“Welcome to the world little Ava Louise Danson-Bennett

