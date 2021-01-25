By Jugjet Singh





THE Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) is back on the radar following the postponement of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT).





The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) have postponed the men and women's ACT in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tournaments are likely to be held after the Tokyo Olympics (on July 23-Aug 8).



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said the postponement of the ACT could turn out to be a blessing for the MHL.



"While we lost an opportunity to play international matches against Asia's best teams, the postponement of the ACT opens up available slots for the MHL.



"Depending on the Covid-19 situation, we might host the MHL in March and complete it before the fasting month," said Subahan.



Meanwhile, MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh said the MHL will be hosted once it gets the green light from the relevant ministries.



"While March looks like a good slot to hold the MHL, we are even ready to host it in late February, if we get the approval.



"I believe the Covid-19 situation will be brought under control soon, and if it happens, competitions will return to our fields.



"We can host the MHL any time as everything is in place, and teams are also ready to play," said Anil, who is also the Sabah HA president.



The men's MHL was supposed to start on Jan 14 while the women's on Jan 20, but both were postponed following the reintroduction of the Movement Control Order (MCO).



Anil said Sabah teams are also ready to play on short notice.



"Sabah will be ready to travel and compete in Kuala Lumpur once the MHL dates are confirmed," said Anil.



