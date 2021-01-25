This was the Indian junior team's their fourth win during their tour of Chile



By Samrat Chakraborty







India junior women's hockey team maintained their unbeaten run as they blanked Chile senior side 2-0 with a dominating performance at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago on Sunday.





Sangita Kumari (48') and Sushma Kumari (56') scored the final quarter for the visitors to register India's fourth win in five matches during their tour to Chile.



The match began on an even keel in the first three quarters as both sides failed to find the back of the net.



The Indian eves looked on the back-foot in the second quarter as they conceded consecutive penalty corners. But the defense stood tall and cleared all the danger coming their way.



It was a similar story in the third quarter as a penalty corner for India was well defended by the Chilean senior team in the 32nd minute. And three minutes later the hosts were denied an opportunity to score from another penalty corner.



India, however, broke the deadlock in the fourth quarter as Sangita set up a brilliant move and took a confident shot which ended up at the back of the net. Incidentally, minutes later, Chile had a glorious chance to put the scores level but the rushing Indian defenders cleared off the danger with ease.



The match was put to bed in the 56th minute from a penalty corner after a well-executed drag flick fell in space for Sushma on the rebound and she made no mistake to guide it home. The visitors were then able to maintain their lead in the dying minutes to register their fourth win in Chile.



India junior team will next take on the Chile senior side on Monday.



