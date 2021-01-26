LAHORE - Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Bahawalpur won their 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship opening day matches played here at the National Hockey Stadium pitch-2 on Monday.





It is pertinent to mention here that Sports Board Punjab is organizing the event in collaboration with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) from Jan 25 to Feb 7. Gujranwala Division defeated Rawalpindi Division by 4-0 in the first match. Gujranwala Division team launched the match in dominating style and struck the first goal through penalty corner in the second minute of the match. They netted three more goals through field efforts in 29th, 42nd and 53rd minute of the game to win the game 4-0.



Sargodha Division emerged triumphant by 2-0 against Sahiwal in the second match. Both the teams failed to avail any of their penalty corners, however, Sargodha struck two field goals in 21st and 25th minutes. In the third match, Bahawalpur thumped DG Khan 5-0. Bahawalpur strikers converted three penalty corners while the remaining two goals were the result of beautiful field moves. Lahore Division won the fourth and last match against Multan 2-0. Lahore scored their first goal in 7th minute through a penalty corner while the second goal was struck in 49th minute through field efforts. Today’s fixtures: Sahiwalvs Gujranwala 9:00am, Lahore vs Bahawalpur 11:00am, Multan vs DG Khan 1:00pm and Faisalabad vs Rawalpindi 3:00pm.



