



With the resumption of the FIH Hockey Pro League underway, the U.S. Women’s National Team will find themselves under the new leadership in 2021 of Anthony Farry and Greg Drake. As the squad anticipates returning to the pitch as a collective unit, get to know the new USWNT head coach and assistant head coach.





The Australian duo have developed a strong bond over the past several years across multiple continents and compliment each other in a multitude of ways, from coaching philosophy to international experience.



“Certainly my philosophy as a coach is centered around balance, more importantly life balance and a real holistic approach to both athlete and program,” said Farry. “I firmly believe that the real reason you grow, learn and mature is by surrounding yourself with people better than you so they can tell you what to do, not the other way around. Trial and error has been fundamental to getting me to this spot now and there has been plenty of error that’s for sure.”



“My philosophy is focused on trying to obtain the highest possible performance from individuals and teams while maintaining enjoyment,” added Drake. "This includes promoting an environment that allows players to learn, improve and enjoy their experience, as well as being mindful of the future, when coaching in the present. It also means to challenge norms to seek improvement, respect the sport, administrators, volunteers and participants at all levels, and be a thoughtful, approachable, respectful, honest, creative and contemporary coach.”



“In order to arrive at these philosophies, I’ve drawn on my varied experiences across my career,” continued Drake. “In addition to my coaching, I’ve balanced a career in a range of government and private organizations in social planning, infrastructure planning and community development. These experiences have been invaluable in learning what success and failure look like.”



Along with his own personal growth, Farry added that a major impact through the game of field hockey has also been watching the subtle changes in people as they progress through their careers and personal lives.



“Added with this is the impact those people have had on my family as well,” continued Farry. “Being away from home and coaching in another country is a dream, but it can also be quite lonely as you don’t have that family network to fall back on. So to have my wife and kids interact with the teams I’m working with has been nothing short of magical, they end up being your extended family.”



Now as their focus shifts to Team USA, Farry and Drake are both eager to get to know the entire USWNT, as well as preparing for the team’s continuation in the FIH Hockey Pro League.



“I always find this to be really exciting as you’re provided with the chance to help shape someone’s life, both from a professional and personal standpoint and the same the other way around,” said Farry. “It really is something that over the years I’ve learned not to take for granted and I must say that I have had the pleasure of working with some absolute superstars, from a hockey and life perspective.”



As Farry quickly noted, he, along with Drake, are excited to push forward with USA.



“I think this program has amazing potential and hopefully we can look to unlock that potential during the [FIH Hockey] Pro League as you’re playing against the best teams in the world, no better time to show what you’ve got!”



“I cannot wait to get to training,” added Drake. “I’m one of those people that really enjoys the process. I’m also really excited to work within a program with such significant potential. [FIH Hockey] Pro League is an opportunity to benchmark ourselves against the best. These opportunities should always be embraced.”



USFHA media release