By Jugjet Singh





Arul Selvaraj



NATIONAL men's coach Arul Selvaraj and his trainees were well-prepared for a second postponement of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) even before it became official on Friday.





And they are "least disappointed" with the outcome. They are, in fact, intensifying their online efforts.



Arul and his men are keeping things positive as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc worldwide.



The ACT was moved from November last year to March before the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) postponed it again due to the pandemic.



The men and women's ACT in Bangladesh and South Korea respectively will likely take place after the Tokyo Olympics in July.



Malaysia will battle India, Pakistan, Korea, Japan and Bangladesh after the new dates are confirmed for the men's event.



The women's ACT comprises Malaysia, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand and India.



"The players knew about the situation, and instead of feeling disappointed, we should look ahead," said Arul yesterday.



"We hope the Movement Control Order (MCO) will be lifted soon.



"Hopefully, the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) can take place sometime in March.



"The MHL would be a good opportunity to observe my players when they represent their clubs," Arul added.



The men's MHL comprises defending champions Univesiti Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu Hockey Team, Tenaga Nasional, Maybank, TNB Thunderbolts, UiTM, Sabah and NurInsafi.



PKS UniTen, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian, Sabah, Young Tigress and UniKL Ladies will battle for honours in the women's MHL.



New Straits Times