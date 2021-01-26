Forward Beauty Dungdung's brace helped India win its sixth and last match of the Tour of Chile.





Beauty Dungdung celebrates India junior's goal against Chile with teammates. - Hockey India



A fruitful and exciting Tour of Chile came to an end after the Indian junior women's hockey team defeated the Chile senior side 2-1 in its sixth and last match held at the Prince of Wales Country Club on Sunday evening.





Forward Beauty Dungdung's brace in the 6th and 26th minute gave India a much-deserved win. The lone goal for the host was scored by Francisca Tala (40').



India started proceedings on the front-foot as it created pressure on the host to open the scoring, with Dungdung converting a beautiful team move. The early advantage worked in India's favour as it maintained the pressure on its opponent to end the first quarter with a 1-0 lead.



The second period also saw India create opportunities and get rewarded for its efforts as Dungdung scored again but this time through a penalty corner.



India's dominance, however, was under threat just two minutes later when Chile was awarded a penalty corner for an infringement inside the striking circle. But the visitor's defensive skills came to the rescue.



It was Chile's turn to dominate proceedings in the third quarter as it pulled a goal back through Francisca Tala, who finished off a team move.



Chile tried to force its way back into the match in the last quarter as well but India showed resilience and grit to avoid conceding an equalizer.



The visiting team itself had a few opportunities to extend its lead, but could not take chances. With six minutes remaining on the clock, Chile had a glimmer of hope to score, through another penalty corner, but India maintained a solid back-line to see out the victory and an undefeated streak, winning five and drawing one.



