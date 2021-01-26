The eves defeated Chile 2-1 to maintain their unbeaten run at the exposure trip...



By Samrat Chakraborty







India junior women's hockey team emerged 2-1 winners against Chile at the Prince of Wales Country Club, Santiago in the small hours of Monday to end their South American trip on a high.





Beauty Dungdung (6', 26') scored both the goals for India while Chile's Francisca Tala (40') scored just after half-time to reduce the deficit.



Chile wanted to make amends for their previous losses and hence started the match with attacking intent. Within the first couple of minutes, they earned a penalty corner. India not only defended it successfully, but they also sparked a swift counter-attack. In the end, Dungdung found the net with an exquisite strike to give India an early lead.



The Blues, dominated proceedings in the second quarter and won their first penalty corner. Dungdung converted the set-piece with precision to double India's lead. Right at the end of the first half, Chile tried to pull one back from a penalty corner at the opposite end but failed to breach India's defence.



After the break, Chile started on a bright note as they cut the deficit into half.



They kept piling pressure on India's backline but the eves held their shape and defensive organisation to thwart their plans. In the final quarter, the hosts earned another penalty corner but once again failed to convert.



With their narrow win in the sixth and final match of Tour of Chile, the young Indian team returns to the country with an undefeated streak, winning five and drawing a match during their outing in Chile's national capital of Santiago.



This was their first trip since they travelled to Australia in December 2019, where they locked horns against the hosts and New Zealand in a three-nation tournament. This was a vital trip as it not only provided competitive minutes under their belt but also served as a vital launch pad for the Junior World Cup later this year.



Olympic Channel