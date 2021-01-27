



The last year has been tough for many of us but it has been so heartening to see so many hockey clubs continuing to stick together and help others in spite of it all.





Gosport Borough HC are the latest example, having set themselves a challenge to raise funds to create hampers for NHS and other frontline workers in their area.



Unable to take to the pitch due to the current restrictions, organisers Donna Sutton and Lisa Mortimore asked their fellow members to keep active by completing 5km by running, walking or cycling.



Each member was asked to complete the physical feat in their club kit and donate a £5 match fee which was to be put towards buying food, drink and other items for those who are doing such phenomenal work.



Having set an initial target of just £200, they have raised nearly four times that amount already and are well on their way to reaching the £1,000 mark. They’ve also donated six hampers to local hospitals, hospices and other organisations and will be putting together even more soon.



If you’d like to get involved or donate, you can visit their page here.



England Hockey Board Media release