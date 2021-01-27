Dungdung scored a hat-trick in the inaugural game of Indian junior women's hockey team's tour to Chile and scored a brace in the final game



By Samrat Chakraborty







Indian junior women's hockey team made the most of their exposure trip to Chile as they remained unbeaten and won five of their six matches.





Poonam Rani, who was part of the team that represented India at Rio Olympics, was mighty impressed by the performance of junior team and feels that striker Beauty Dungdung was the standout performer.



"There were a lot of young players in the junior team and everyone gave their best. I'm happy with their performance. Beauty Dungdung has been playing exceptionally," Poonam Rani to the Olympic Channel.



"A lot of players from this team have the potential to enter the senior team set up in due course. I want more such young talents to come up so that our team becomes stronger with time," she added.





Poonam Rani representing India (Courtesy: Twitter)



The Indian eves began their campaign with a 5-3 win over the Chile Junior team before clinching a 4-2 victory against the same opponents.



The visitors then continued to show their dominance against the Chile senior team as they bagged a 3-2 win before holding the hosts to a 2-2- draw and then won the last two matches 2-0 and 2-1.



Dungdung, who looks up to former India hockey player Asunta Lakra as her role model, scored a hat-trick in their inaugural game and concluded the tour of Chile with a convincing brace.



Rani, though, believes that there was one area that still needs to be tweaked.



"As a senior player, my view is that I want them to improve on their set-pieces," said the 27-year-old, who is hoping to make a comeback into the national set-up.

The results for the India junior women's hockey team will be a massive boost ahead of the 2021 Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The team had previously played against Australia and New Zealand in a three-nations tournament in December 2019.



